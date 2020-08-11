Jim Fleming

James “Jim” O. Fleming, 89, of Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away in the early afternoon of Aug. 5, 2020, at his home with family at his bedside.
Services were 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, Grand Prairie. Burial followed at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas. Guerrero-Dean Funeral Home of Grand Prairie was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Fleming was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Smithdale, the second of six children born to Grady Fleming and Stella Palmer Fleming.
After graduation, he married and had three children. During that time, he entered the U.S. Army, serving a term of duty during the time of the Korean Conflict.
On Oct. 8, 1959, in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, he married Pat Heggins. They remained together for 60 years and had one son.
Jim moved to the Dallas area to attend college at Southern Methodist University. Before the semester began, he decided to enroll in technical school and became educated as an engineer.
That skill carried him through the rest of his life. Always an enterprising spirit, he established Metal Specialties Mfg. Co., along with four other companies within Fleming & Son Corp. in 1972. It is still a 50-year family owned business in Grand Prairie.
He was a workaholic, always seeking new ideas or something to keep himself busy. In later years, he loved working at his acreage in Forreston. He enjoyed working his cattle and taking care of his horses. On rare occasions, he would spend time fishing, but his most enjoyable time was spent with family.
James was a Master Mason, a member of the Thomas B. Hunter Lodge in Grand Prairie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by siblings, J.H. Fleming, Ervin Murrell Fleming and Enoch Woodrow Fleming.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Heggins Fleming; children from his first marriage, Grady Lynn Fleming and his spouse Barbie of Meadville, Pam Johnston and spouse PeeWee of McComb, and Patricia Etheridge and her spouse James of Smithdale; his only child with Pat, James Clayton “Clay” Fleming and his wife Kim of Grand Prairie; grandchildren, Grady “Bo” Fleming Jr., Ronald Johnston and his spouse Sumer, Andrea Blackwell and companion Bo Cloy, Leslie Powell and his spouse Margo, Jim Etheridge, Austin Fleming, Chandler Fleming and Clayton Fleming; great-grandchildren, Carly, Tré, Mia, DJ, Landon, Tyler, Sadie, Charlee, John, Kiele, Ashley and Seth; great-grandchild, Renlee; sisters, Dot Phillips and her spouse Reg, and Stella Lewis and her spouse Jim.
