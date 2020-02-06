Ruth Forman Lang, 91, of Magnolia passed away peacefully from this life on Feb. 4, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Wesson.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit until services at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery in Magnolia. Bro. Rodney Tucker will officiate.
Mrs. Lang was born Feb. 20, 1928, in Magnolia, to the late Rodney and Nell Forman.
Ruth was a faithful member of Magnolia First Church of the Nazarene. She served as board member and church treasurer until her health required her to step down. She retired in 1994. She worked as a deputy chancery clerk under Roy Elzey, Harold Schilling and Rodney Barr.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Ellis Lang; her parents; two brothers, Doyle Forman and Johnny Forman, both of Magnolia; and two granddaughters, Trevie Leigh Rayborn and Conner Autry.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mignonne Boyd and husband Mickey of Monterey, La., and Lanelle Blailock and husband Buddy of Wesson; one sister, Betty Faye Creed (the late Dale Creed) of Florida; one brother, Charles Forman and wife Delores of McComb; her grandchildren, Kim Case Davis of Clinton, La., David Case and wife Barrett of Columbia, S.C., Kelly Rayborn Harvey and husband Jason of Vidalia, La., Jessie Boyd of Bogue Chitto, Jayne Blailock Brown and husband Sam of Ruth, Rachel Boyd Scott and husband Heath of Raleigh, Rebecca Boyd Bounds and husband Craig of Ellisville, Lynn Blailock Crawford and husband Brandon of Wesson; and a host of great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Forman, Todd Forman, Barry Forman, Carl Fuller, Jeff Strickland and Harold Armstrong.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Hemphill and Tristen Dearman.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Share condolences at www.sharkeyfuneralhome.net.
