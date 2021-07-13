Derrick Dewayne Jackson, 47, of Coles died July 6, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
A visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home Chapel, 352 W. Natchez Road, Gloster. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Douglas Chapel Church, 1478 Dickens Lane, Crosby. Pastor Frank Jenkins will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Meadville.
Jackson was born July 13, 1973, to Virgil Jackson Sr. and Mary Brown Jackson.
