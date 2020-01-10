Feldon Dunaway Jr., 74, of McComb, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at Courtyard Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, until services at 11 with the Rev. Rick Kennedy and Dr. David Millican officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery.
Mr. Dunaway was born Oct. 24, 1945, in Walthall County to the late Feldon Dunaway Sr. and Lucille Gibson.
He was a member of New Heights Baptist Church and was retired from Illinois Central Railroad.
Mr. Dunaway was a veteran of the Mississippi National Guard, a graduate of North Pike High School and was an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jowers Dunaway of Summit; his daughter and son-in-law, Jenni and Richard Kraft of East Fork; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Keri Dunaway of Smithdale; three stepsons, Pat Temple of Summit, Jeff Temple of Albany, La., and Mitch Temple and wife Kim of Summit; two brothers, Charles Lee Dunaway of Enon and Nolan Dunaway of Waveland; his sister, Dorothy Harris of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Campbell Kraft, Ballard Kraft, Keelee Dunaway and Koltin Dunaway; four step-grandchildren, Hunter Temple, Camdyn Temple, Sadie Johnston and Tyler Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Richard Kraft, Kriss Dunaway, Pat Temple, Mitch Temple, Jeff Temple and Cletus Moak. Honorary pallbearers are Hunter Temple, Tyler Johnston and members of the New Heights Adult 4 Sunday School class.
Memorials may be sent to New Heights Baptist Church Building Fund.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.