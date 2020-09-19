Jerry Kenna Craft Jr., 85, a longtime resident of Osyka, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
A military graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at Osyka Cemetery in Osyka. Family viewing will precede services. Bro. Jacob Williams of Osyka Baptist Church will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry was born in Summit on Feb. 14, 1935, to the late Jerry Kenna Craft Sr. and Flora Simmons Craft.
Prior to his retirement, Jerry was a deacon at Osyka Baptist Church, Sunday school teacher, a Mason, a well-beloved instructor at South Pike Vocational Center, as well as an independent business owner. He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He loved providing services to his surrounding community members that were in need. He was a very proud military veteran who served in the Army and professed his unending love of God and his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dewitt Craft; beloved in-laws, Samuel Briggins Jones Sr. and his wife Jenni Lu; sisters-in-law, Kay Jones Reynolds and Ruby Louise Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Samuel Briggins Jones Jr., C.L. “Buddy” Reynolds, Clarence Wilkinson and Parley Reed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Johnny; four children, Marilu Rhodus of Osyka, Ken Craft and wife Tina of Charlotte, N.C., Tracy Freeman and husband Bubba of Summit, and Jonni Kathryn Bowman and husband John Kenyon of South Daytona, Fla.; brother, Jessie and wife Pat of Hurley; sisters, Ann Craft Wilkinson of Hurley and Elizabeth of Gulfport; sister-in-law, Lois Craft of Liberty; nine dearly loved grandchildren, Michael Rhodus (Amy) of Madison, Lee Rhodus (Betsy)of Summit, Amie Prescott (Jason), Jerry Craft IV (Sarah) and Justin Rayburn, all of Watson, La., Brittany Murphy (Billy) of Charlotte, N.C., A.J. Freeman (Hillary) of McComb, Johnathan Freeman (Claire) of Summit, and William Bridges of Walker, La.; 15 treasured great-grandchildren; his beloved fur babies, Sissy and Toby; cousin, Lynn Williams of Osyka; and his devoted friend, Ken Morris Sr. of Osyka.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Michael Rhodus, of Madison, Lee Rhodus of Summit, Jerry Craft IV of Watson, Justin Rayburn of Watson, A.J. Freeman of McComb, Johnathan Freeman of Summit and William Bridges of Walker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Osyka Baptist Church; PALS, 1071 Marks Road, McComb, MS 39648; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude. org, or to a charity of your choice.
