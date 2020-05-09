Eva Lee Coker Netterville, 91, passed away May 6, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. She was a resident of McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Monday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb until a private funeral service there at 11. Graveside services will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The Revs. Bruce McKenzie and Roger Nickerson will officiate.
She was born March 20, 1929, in the Auburn community to Ernest Eli Coker and Bell Hall Coker.
She attended school in Auburn and worked many years at Kellwood and then became head supervisor of housekeeping at the Ramada Inn in McComb. She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed many garments for her daughter and nieces. In her earlier years she loved fly fishing and following her husband, son and daughter-in-law to dirt bike races and camping out.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Floyd P. Netterville Jr.; siblings, Johnnie Netterville, Zelma Fluck, Hazel Brigman, Robert Wells, Stella Higgins and Dorothy Fenn.
She is survived by her children, Floyd Lee Netterville and Brenda of Smithdale, and Dell Terrell and Claude of McComb; grandchildren, Lori McKenzie and Dan of Bogue Chitto and J. Judson Terrell of Nashville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Taylor and Megan McKenzie of Bogue Chitto, and two great-great-grandchildren, Blaze Nash of Columbia and Liam E. Wallace of Wesson; a sister, Earnisteen Creel of Summit; along with other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Judson Terrell, Brandon McKenzie, Jacob Wallace, Steve Cox, Milton Franklin and Jonathan Moran. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitch Dorr and Andrew Deere.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Netterville Annex, First Christian Church, 415 Delaware Ave. McComb, MS 39648.
