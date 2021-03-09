Wylie Matthew “Buddy” Smith, 76, of Tylertown went to be with his Lord on March 5, 2021.
Services were held 11 a.m. Monday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Scott Johnson officiating. Burial was in Rushing Cemetery in Tylertown.
He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Tylertown to Thaddeus “Hib” Smith and Mary Agnus Clark.
Buddy lived in Tylertown throughout his entire life and is known and loved by so many. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a boiler tech. He was a Vietnam veteran and has always been patriotic and proud to serve his county.
He retired as district manager after working 38 years at Williams Gas Pipeline, previously known as Transco. He started at the bottom and worked his way up to manager through dedication and hard work.
Buddy was a pilot for 50-plus years and has enjoyed a life-long hobby of flying with his family and friends. One of Buddy’s greatest pleasures was taking young kids flying. He enjoyed hanging out at the Tylertown airport and making sure everything was taken care of there.
He was a member of Mesa Baptist Church and also American Legion Post No. 56, where he served in the past as commander. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge Pine No. 383.
Buddy was a selfless man, always taking care of the needs of his family. His grandchildren were his heart and he loved to spoil them rotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Duke Smith, Butch Smith, Fred Smith, John Smith, Charles Smith and Jim Smith; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Lucille Bullman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 wonderful years, Donna June Bullman Smith; three sons, Matt Smith (Marcia) of Madison, Major Smith (Christie) of McComb and Brad Stogner (Sheri) of Dexter; one daughter, Mendy Johnson (Scott) of Jayess; seven granddaughters, Mary Grace Smith, Hana Smith, Ashley Pittman (Dutch), Haley Olivares (Brandon), Haven Busbin (Evan), Heidi Johnson and Sydney Byrd (Ryan); four grandsons, Hib Johnson, Dakota Rayburn (Angel), Wyatt Rayburn (Rachel) and Shae Richardson; three great-grandchildren, Asa Pittman, John Paul Pittman and Maverick Byrd.
Pallbearers are Hib Johnson, Victor Plohetski, Buster McElveen, Bobby Lang, Robert Smith and Clark Smith. Honorary pallbearers are J.T. Shepherd, Jacob Shepherd, Mark Shepherd, Tommy Smith, Mike Smith and Bruce Smith.
Fair winds and following seas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: American Legion Post No. 56, 805 Morse Ave., Tylertown, MS 39667.
