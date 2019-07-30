Ollie Marie Vines Murray, 96, of Crosby, passed away July 28, 2019, at Field Health System in Centreville.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until services there at 2 p.m. with Bro. Bernard Waites and Bro. John Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.
She was born May 26, 1923, the daughter of Gertrude and Luther Vines.
She was a member of the Perrytown Church of Christ in Crosby.
She was a housewife and retired from Kellwood Co. in Liberty.
In addition to her parents and husband of 69 years, Maurice “Red” Murray, she was preceded in death by her brothers, L.T. Vines and Edgar Vines; her sister Willie Mae Murray; and her grandson, Jeffery Maurice Murray.
She is survived by a daughter, Sonia Murray Kelly of Crosby; son, Keyn Murray and wife Vicki of Clinton; two granddaughters, Melissa Marie Kelly of Brandon and Brooke Elizabeth Murray of Purvis; a grandson, Troy Davis Kelly and wife Geralyn of Centreville; two great-grandsons, Christopher Fred Kelly and Michael Davis Kelly of Centreville; a brother, M.L. “Bud” Vines of Natchez; a sister, Kathleen Hutchins of Natchez; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers are Wayne Johnson, Travis “Cliff” Murray, Grant Murray, Troy Kelly, Blasé Gaudet, Alan Hutchins, M.L. “Binky” Vines ll and Edgar Vines lll.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bobby Johnson, Kevin Longmire, Jim Hill, Kenneth Petty, Donald DeMoss, Roger Simmons, Jennings Holloway, Dr. Elwyn Cavin, David Gaudet, Steve Burr, and men of Perrytown Church of Christ.
The family would lke to give a very special thank-you to Field Health System, Dr. Kumar Selvaraj and nurses and staff, and Sherry, Bobby and Wayne Johnson.
