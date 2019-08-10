Linda Faye Dixon, 74, of Summit, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in McComb.
Visitation is noon Monday at Tangipahoa Baptist Church until services there at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Rev. Mike Morris will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
She was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Liberty, the daughter of Marvin Troy Beasley and Eula Elizabeth Brabham Beasley.
Mrs. Dixon was a member of Tangipahoa Baptist Church. She was member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Confederacy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Dixon; four brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her son, Bryan Dixon and wife Debra Michelle of Madera, Calif.; two daughters, Lisa Dixon Fortenberry and Paula Dixon Anglin and husband Tony, all of McComb; eight grandchildren, Brandy Penton (Butch), Amanda Faye Boyd (Eric), Brick Dixon, Lindsey Belsom (Brice), Morgan Fortenberry, Dallas Anglin, Brandon Anglin and Shelby Anglin; two sisters, Nell Fendalson and husband George of Gillsburg, and Ivy Moore of Provo, Utah; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
