Robert Charles Taylor, 63, of McComb died Feb. 18, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Louis Johns officiating. Burial will be in the Tangipahoa Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Taylor was born June 23, 1956, in McComb, to the late Robert Charles Taylor Sr. and Mavis Gayden Taylor.
He graduated from McComb High School in 1977. He worked offshore for numerous years in early adulthood and at Frierson in Jackson. He later worked as a carpenter, specializing in roof replacement with AC Leggett Roofing.
Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother, five uncles and five aunts.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Kimberly Taylor Shellmire (Damien) and Sylvia Taylor; one son, Jermaine Taylor; five grandchildren; two brothers, Glen Taylor (Lynn) and Dennis Taylor; one sister, Brenda L. Nimox; one uncle, Samuel Gayden; four devoted friends, Robert Howard, AC Leggett, Sheldon Butler and Jerome Anderson; former wife, Linda Kay Taylor-Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.