Lena M. Wharton, 94, of McComb passed away Dec. 16, 2019, at Camellia Estates.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, until services at 11 a.m. with Dr. David Millican officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
She was born Jan. 17, 1925, in Pickens County, Ala. She was the daughter of Curtis Mathis and Bessie Self Mathis.
She was a homemaker and worked 15-plus years as a hostess for Catchings Funeral Home. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in McComb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Goodrich “J.G.” Wharton; four sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rich and Tiffany Wharton of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Johnnie Wharton of McComb and Evelyn Tucker of Meridian; five grandchildren, Kristen Brimer and husband Chris, Brittany Wharton, Eric Wharton, Michael Brown and Toby Brown; and one great-grandson, Russ Brown.
