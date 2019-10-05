Todd Roberts Williamson, 50, of Summit died Oct. 3, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb and continues 10 a.m. Monday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church until services there at 11. The Rev. Dave Steveline and the Rev. Dwayne Scoggins will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Williamson was born Sept. 8, 1969, in Brookhaven, the son of David E. and Brenda Roberts Williamson.
He attended Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church and was a mechanic for many years. He was a loving son and father who loved cooking out and gardening. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his parents; his wife, Heather Sisco; a son, Noah Williamson; a daughter, Molly Williamson; a brother, Keith Williamson; a sister, Suzy Mercier (Brian); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Justin Mercier, Justin Johnston, Ruben Allred, James Allred, Paul Allred and Alan Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.