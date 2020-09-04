Sherrie Lynn Adcock, 64, of Philadelphia, Miss., died Sept. 1, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.
Services are 11 a.m. today at McClain-Hays Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Vowell officiating and burial in Hope Cemetery in Neshoba County.
Mrs. Adcock was a native and lifelong resident of Philadelphia-Neshoba County and a retired special education teacher. She formerly taught in the Neshoba Central and Choctaw Tribal Schools. She also taught homebound students for several years.
Mrs. Adcock attended Hope Baptist Church. She loved her animals, travel and time with friends.
Mrs. Adcock was preceded in death by an infant grandchild; father, Herman Kirkland, sister, Donna Kirkland; brother, Wayne Kirkland; mother-in-law, Faye Adcock; and brother-in-law, Glenn Green.
Survivors include husband, Randy Adcock of Philadelphia; son, Jared Adcock (Suzie) of Philadelphia; mother, Ruby Kirkland of Philadelphia; sister, Linda Carol Green of McComb; brother, Jimmy Kirkland (Betty) of Philadelphia; father-in-law, Keith Adcock (Carolyn) of Philadelphia; and a host of nieces, nephews and their families, including LaTonia Moak, Rainey Moak and Greenlie Moak, all of McComb.
