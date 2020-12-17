Wade Joseph Fontenelle, 65, of Osyka, died Dec. 11, 2020, at home.
Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb followed by services there at 2.
Mr. Fontenelle was born Feb. 11, 1955, in Louisiana to Harris and Mary Lou Fontenelle.
He was retired from Exxon-Mobil. He was a veteran of the armed forces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Roy Coats; and sister-in-law, Sharon Ruth.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Carol Fontenelle; his sister, Wanda and Barry Dartus; sons, Jordan and Robin Fontenelle, Shawn Fontenelle, and Jody and Dee Petty; daughters, Lacy and Thomas Lestelle, Joyce Petty, Dorothy Petty and Christine and Jimmy Hook, all of Mississippi; brothers-in-law, D.J. and Elizabeth Coats and Howard and Mary Coats, all of Texas; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Coats and Ruth Charlton of Mississippi.
