Frankie Bernard “Sweet” Winding, 70, of Natalbany, La., died Aug. 14, 2020 at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, La.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11:30 at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Daniel Crosby officiating and burial at Rose Bower Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Winding was born Jan. 10, 1950, in Amite County to Johnny Winding and Minnie Eubanks Winding.
Mr. Winding was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Johnell Winding, Billy Winding, Bobby Winding, John Henery Winding, Johnny Lee Winding, Andy Black, and J.W. Jake Winding; and five sisters, Emma Jean Love, Dorthy Black, Emma Mae Craft, Johnnie Mae Silar and Clair Winding.
He leaves to cherish his memories his lifelong companion, Jennifer Parker of Natalbany; one daughter, Runshetha (Rodney) Golman of Hammond; two stepsons, Quincy Parker of Spring Valley, Calif., and Bradshaw (Tracey) Parkes of McComb; two brothers, Charles (Neitha Faye) Winding of Magnolia and Elijah (Wanda) Winding of Natalbany; two sisters, Queen Winding and Rosa Mae Winding, both of Magnolia; nine grandchildren, Rynia, Caanian, Charleston, Golman, an unborn grandchild, Sentarniaria and Sentera Parker, Quinton and Zaki Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.