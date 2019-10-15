Dorothy Jean Reeves Wallace, 78, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in her home in Chatawa, where she was born and reared.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Terry’s Creek Baptist Church and will continue 9 a.m. Wednesday until services there at 11. Burial will be in Montgomery Cemetery.
Mrs. Wallace was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Chatawa to Smiley Reeves Sr. and Julia Maude Adams Reeves.
Dorothy Jean was married to Lewis Edward Wallace on Oct. 24, 1959, for almost 60 years. They lived in New Orleans for many years and returned to the Reeves family home in Chatawa, where she raised her family in a Christian home. It was in Chatawa where she was born, lived, and passed to her Heavenly Home.
She was a graduate of St. Mary of the Pines in 1958, where she had great memories of playing basketball. She later graduated in 1972 at the West Bank Beauty College with a specialty in high fashion styling and began her career as owner of Jean’s Beauty Shop. She opened her business in Marrero, La., around 1972, and reopened her shop in Chatawa, where she worked until her retirement at the age of 75. She gave of her talent as a volunteer to Beacham Memorial Hospital, where she did hair care for the rehab patients, and was loved by all patients and staff for her kindness. On retiring her business, she worked for St. Mary of the Pines as a part-time cosmetologist for the School Sisters of Notre Dame order. There she had many friends and cared for the nuns deeply.
She was a devout Christian, putting God first in all things. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher, vacation Bible school teacher and choir director for 20-plus years. She later moved her membership to her childhood church, Terry’s Creek Baptist Church, where she was faithful in attendance, the prayer chain ministry and other church activities.
In 2014, she was honored with the Osyka Civic Club’s Mother of the Year Award. She was a member of Brent Rifles UDC Chapter 2197, the Osyka Red Hat Society, and the St. Mary of the Pines Alumni Association.
Her pastimes included watching and feeding the birds, cooking family meals, growing flowers, talking on the phone to family and friends and reading her Bible. She shared a special bond with her twin sister, the late Betty Joyce Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant child, Julia Ann Wallace; her twin sister, Betty Joyce Miller; a brother, Smiley Reeves Jr.; brothers-in-law Joe Pomes, James May, Lamar Wallace and George Miller; and a sister-in-law, Audrey Wallace.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband; children Tammy Wallace Strickland (Randy) of Osyka and Patrick Edward Wallace of Chatawa; her grandchildren, Tiffany Strickland Lala (Jeffrey) of Meraux, La., and Blake Randall Strickland of Hammond, La.; great-grandchildren, Matilyn Jean Lala and Mary Lane Lala; a brother, Paul Reeves of Chatawa; sisters-in-law Shirley Wallace Pomes Arnold of Smithdale, Peggy Wallace May of Meadville and Lillian Springs Reeves of Kenner, La.; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers are Jeffrey Lala, Blake Strickland, Ray Wallace, Roy Miller, Mitchell Wallace, Wayne Wallace, Jim May and Gary Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers are deacons of Terry’s Creek Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald Midwest Charities, 818 Fulton Street SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414; online https://www.rmh twincities.org/ways-to-help/donate
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.