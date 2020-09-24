Garland D. Whittington, 77, of Liberty, passed away Sept. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be 1:30 until graveside services at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Whittington was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Liberty, the son of Clayton F. and Rosa Mae Whittington Nix.
He attended Liberty High School, then Mississippi State University on a football scholarship, and was a graduate of Louisiana State University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was retired from the Mississippi State Department of Health, and was a member of Glading Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Percy Nix; wife, Betty Roberts Whittington; two brothers, Glen Dolan Whittington and W.L. Whittington; a sister, Polly Whittington Wilkinson and brother-in-law Malcolm Wilkinson; and one son, Craig Whittington.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Margie Coulter Whittington; stepchildren, Chris and Jessica Haygood, and Nicki and Alvin Thompson; a godchild, Christian Ducote; three special grandchildren, Tucker and Austin Thompson and Walter Haygood; two sisters, Patsy and Dicky Smith of St. Joseph, La., and Becky Whittington Riggar of Alexandria, La.; many nieces and nephews; a very special nephew and niece, Greg and Julie Wilkinson; mother- and father-in-law, Donnie Coulter Graves and Tommy Graves; brothers-in-law, Duayne and Lamar Coulter; and two nieces, Keri and Kaitlyn Coulter.
Pallbearers are Duayne Coulter, Lamar Coulter, Chris Haygood, Greg Wilkinson, Alvin Thompson, Glen Gordon, Austin Wilkinson and Jason Bass.
A special thank you to Hospice Compassus of McComb.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Glading Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.