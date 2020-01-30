John Henry Roberts II, 75, of Magnolia, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until services at noon at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit. Pastor Dwayne Scoggins will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
John was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Beaumont, Texas, the son of Lloyd T. and Zelma Pope Roberts.
John attended Johnston Station School, Meadville School and McComb High School, where he played football two years. He graduated at North Pike High School in 1962. He attended Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he played football two years and earned his Associate of Arts degree in 1964. He then transferred to Ole Miss where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree in 1967 and was an alumnus of the Rho Chi Society.
Early in his career, John worked for Breland’s Drug Store in Tylertown and Fly’s Drug Store in Summit. He then went to work at Corner Drug Store in Magnolia, where he has remained for 52 years. He also worked as a consultant pharmacist at Beacham Memorial Hospital in Magnolia for nearly 50 years.
John loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping in his earlier days. He had an appreciation for the great outdoors and contributed to many wildlife and conservation organizations. In recent years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was active in the Magnolia Dairy Belt Dixie Youth Baseball program when his sons played baseball and served as president of the league. John will be sadly missed by family, friends and everyone he has faithfully served for many years at Corner Drug Store.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Janie Alford Roberts; two brothers, Tilford L. Roberts and James A. Roberts; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Roberts.
He is survived by Eileen and their two sons, John H. Roberts III and wife Sandy, and Timothy A. Roberts and wife Mary; one sister-in-law, Jane Scott Roberts; five grandchildren, Joshua Roberts, Lindsey Belsom and Brice, Michael Roberts, Sarah Bonson and Daniel, and Christina Roberts; five great-grandchildren, Lizzie Edwards, Dixon and Linden Belsom, and Joseph and Lucas Bonson.
Pallbearers will be Michael Roberts, Daniel Roberts, Lee Roberts, Daniel Bonson, Brice Belsom, Nick Farmer, Scott Roberts and Stephen Dean.
