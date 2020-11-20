Mrs. Peggy Thompson Magee, 84, of McComb went to be with the Lord and her husband on Nov. 19, 2020, at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.
Graveside visitation will be held 2 p.m. Sunday until service at 3 at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, with Dr. David Millican officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Peggy was born in McComb on May 4, 1936, the daughter of Claude Thompson and Mildred Myers Thompson.
She fought with a determination for her achievements in life. After having three children, she went back to school, which led her to a very successful career. She was very well known for her work ethic and character.
More importantly, she loved her family fiercely. She would tell you, that was her greatest accomplishment.
She was long time member of South McComb Baptist Church, where she was very active and raised her children and grandchildren to know the Lord. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Buddy Magee; one brother, Larry Thompson; and one grandchild, Becca Magee Sterling.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Magee and Donice of Summit and Daryl Magee and Michelle of Sumrall; one daughter, Hope Magee of Pearl; one brother, Robert Thompson and Janice of Birmingham, Ala.; one sister, Ann Lemaster and Bob of McComb; four grandchildren, Mandy Magee, Courtney Rohr and Chris, Sarah Montelepre and John, and Dusty Magee and Maggie Magee; 12 great-grandchildren, Alex Armstrong, Charlie Sterling, Dawson Sterling, Hannah Sterling, Jim Harper Sterling, Callum Rohr, Camden Rohr, Juliana Montelepre, John Montelepre, Luca Montelepre, Jolie Montelepre and Jacques Montelepre; and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her name.
