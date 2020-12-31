Christine C. Allen, 75, of Osyka, died Dec. 27, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Burial will be in Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Allen was born Sept. 14, 1945, in Amite County to the late Hilery and Willie Mae Scott Allen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Allen; a daughter, Belinder Hymes; her parents; and five brothers, Ernest Cotton, Wade Cotton, Willie Cotton Sr., Herbert Gatlin and Bobby Cotton.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Sheron and Sonya Allen; three grandchildren, Shayla Ashley, Ouinence Allen and Alexander Hymes; a godson, Carlos Young; a sister, Earlene (Mack) Gutter; a brother, Roosevelt (Essie) Haynes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
