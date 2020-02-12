Rita Lewis, 74, of McComb, passed from this life on Feb. 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today until services at 1 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Jim Bradford officiating and burial to follow in Pike Memorial Gardens.
She was born Dec. 23, 1945, in Olney, Texas, to Robert and Maxine Martin.
She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to all who loved her. She was a born-again believer in Christ Jesus and a member of South McComb Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Wendell Lewis; her parents, Robert and Maxine Martin and J.C. and Helen Lewis; two brothers, Dean Martin and Bobbie Clark; one sister-in-law, Gay Brown; and one brother-in-law, Jack Sehon.
She is survived by her five children and spouses, Becky and Tommy Young, Ricky and DeLene Lewis, Marti and Shannon Lewis, Mikki and Kery Prine, and Suzi and Steve Rowell, all of the McComb area; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Anne Sehon of Chattanooga, Tenn.; sisters-in-law, Alece Martin of Kenner, La., and Annizel Martin of Roswell, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Don Brown and wife Frances of McComb; sister-in-law, Eloise and Paul Etheridge of Brandon; niece and best friend, Terri Etheridge and Milford of McComb; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers are her grandsons, Aaron Lewis, Ethan Young, Barron Lewis, Blake Brock, Jay Johnson, Corbin Johnson, Zac Lewis, Joey Prine and Zac Boyd.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
