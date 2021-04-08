Athalee Ennis, 87, of McComb, died at her residence March 31, 2021.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Sunday until memorial service at 3 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. The Rev. Woody Rimes will officiate.
Mrs. Ennis was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Kentwood, La. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Lee and Mary Wall Williams.
She was a housewife.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Thomas Eddie Williams; and one sister, Helen Wanda Slaven.
Mrs. Ennis is survived by her husband, Patrick Ennis of McComb; one son, James Michael Ennis of Summit; one daughter, Colleen Budde of McComb; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Should you desire to send flowers, please send pot plants or baskets. No stands please.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
