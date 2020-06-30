Ms. Helen T. DiGiovanni passed peacefully from this life on June 21, 2020, at her residence in Pricedale.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. Monday at Sharkey Funeral Home until memorial services at 4.
She was born on April 29, 1956, in New Orleans to Mrs. Lorean I. Tillar and Mr. Lee C. Tillar.
She enjoyed the great outdoors, gardening, plants, fishing and all animals. She was a loving mother, sister and friend to many. She loved and welcomed everyone into her home.
Mrs. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; a son, baby boy Dragg; stepson, Spc. Jeremiah J. DiGiovanni; a sister, Betty Rottman; brothers, Lloyd Crisp, David Crisp and Leonard Tillar.
Survivors include her daughter, Brandy Blackwell of Smithdale and Misty Blackwell of Pricedale; son, Bett Kennedy of Pricedale; grandchildren, Ryan Church, Zachary Blackwell, Matthew Blackwell, Caitlyn Sinclair, Cynthia Royal, Victoria Couty, Gerald Blackwell Jr. and Mercedes Kennedy; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Special thanks of gratitude to the nurses and staff of Hospice Compassus of McComb.
