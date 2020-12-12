Donovan RaShad Lewis, 26, of Baker, La., died Dec. 9, 2020, in Baton Rouge.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Winding Carter C.O.G.I.C. with the Rev. Micah Carter officiating. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the church cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home handled arrangements.
He was born July 5, 1994, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Donald Lewis Sr. and Brenda Carter Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, L.F. and Betty Carter; paternal grandparents Butler Lewis and Alberta Moore; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
Survivors include his parents; two brothers, Donald Lewis Jr. and Brennon Lewis; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
