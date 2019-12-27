Esko G. Maxwell, 88, of Chicago and formerly of Liberty passed away Dec. 17, 2019.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty M.B. Church until services at there at 11. The Rev. Hilton Taplin will officiate. Burial will be in church cemetery under the direction of People’s Undertaking Co. of McComb.
Mr. Maxwell was born June 9, 1931 in Liberty to the late Willie and Lucille Spears Maxwell.
