At the conclusion of what one selectman said resembled more of a trial than a board meeting, McComb officials voted to demote the city clerk after an extended work session and fiery discussion about procedure Tuesday night.
Nearing the end of an hour-and-a-half-long meeting, the board voted 3-2 to demote Rosezea Scott to deputy clerk. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson and Donovan Hill, who attended by phone, voted in favor of the demotion. Selectmen Micheal Cameron and Shawn Williams opposed. Selectman Ted Tullos left the meeting before the vote.
Tullos said Wednesday morning that he had to leave early because his wife, who had recently had foot surgery, called him needing help.
The move follows an exhaustive search earlier this year to find someone to take the job before promotingScott to the position in June with a split vote after advertising for applicants twice.
Cameron, Tullos and Williams voted in favor of promoting Scott at the time, while Brock, Hill and Johnson opposed. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley broke the tie to hire Scott.
Leading up to the vote to demote Scott, selectmen asked questions about a purchase in late July that took more than a month to pay.
Johnson asked why the purchase took so long to make it to the claims docket, and Scott, along with multiple other employees, told him it was due to incorrectly filed paperwork on the part of the contractor.
The $500 payment to Tim Baylor was for cleaning the police department after two officers tested positive for COVID-19, Police Chief Garland Ward said, calling the cleaning urgent.
Johnson asked why a city employee didn’t disinfect the building. Ward said there was no list of people who could work the equipment, adding that city maintenance employee Ricky Knox was the only person he and Myers knew, so when he was unavailable, they called Baylor.
Johnson’s other issue the incorrect paperwork. Lockley said Baylor used his name instead of his company’s name on the W-9 tax form contractors must file, and when asked, Scott said it was corrected.
Ward said he first refused to sign the paperwork because he was unsure of the process, but officials explained the situation and he was ready to sign the invoice. Before he could sign it, officials found Baylor had incorrectly filed his paperwork. He said it was taken back to Baylor who fixed it and the chief signed off on it.
Later in the meeting, Johnson made a motion to remove the payment to Baylor until the paperwork was in order, and Cameron noted that Scott had said the paperwork was corrected. Brock made a second to the motion and the board voted 5-1 to remove it. Cameron was the lone selectman against the action.
Johnson said his main issue wasn’t who did the work but how the purchase took place, saying it didn’t follow proper procedure.
“I’m not arguing the urgency of it. My concern is the procurement process here,” he said. “The city clerk shouldn’t direct the deputy clerk to break our procurement process until we have the proper paperwork.”
Purchasing Clerk Emma Wheeler, noted that emergency purchases did not have to follow normal procedure. Lockley said after the meeting that a bill does not require both a warrant of payment and a purchase order to be paid.
Myers said he was the person who asked for the emergency purchase and took the blame for any mistakes that may have occurred.
“It was an emergency. I made the call. ... Mrs. Scott did not do it without my permission, so if there were some missteps, they were unintentional,” he said.
Cameron said he felt like he was sitting in a court rather than a board meeting, adding that if the paperwork was fixed it then it is no longer an issue.
“This acts like this is a trial, and I really want to know who’s being tried because I don’t know. What is the purpose of all of this? We are asking questions like people are on trial here,” Cameron said. “It was an emergency. We had COVID in the police department.”
Johnson, interrupting Cameron, chided him.
“It is called following policy and procedure Selectman Cameron. You have been here eight or 10 years, you should know that,” Johnson said.
Johnson said there were no accusations made and that he was trying to be a good steward of the tax-payers money. Brock agreed.
“We are supposed to be protecting taxpayers’ money. This is totally out of order,” he said.
