William Russell “Bill” DeLong, 72, died surrounded by all his family on Dec. 7, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
There will be a walk-through visitation 1 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday at Summit United Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Diane Woodall and the Rev. Mike Burns officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Friends and relatives are asked to wear masks and practice safety precautions.
Mr. DeLong was born Feb. 15, 1948, in Ruston, La., to the late Russell William DeLong and Bessie Baker DeLong.
Bill was beloved by many. He was a longtime member at Summit United Methodist Church.
He was a motorcycle enthusiast and as a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association he shared the love of Christ throughout prisons in Mississippi and Louisiana for a number of years. He also had a love of old cars that he shared with his son, sons-in-law and grandsons.
His true love, however, was education. Bill held a total of five degrees collectively from The University of Southern Mississippi, William Carey University and Mississippi College, with his highest level being a specialist degree in adult education.
After retirement, Bill began a journey of learning everything he could about dyslexia therapy and testing children with learning disabilities and gained his final degree from Mississippi College. He delighted in long-term relationships with his students where he could watch them grow and learn. He could talk about educational law and studies for hours at a time and he never lost the desire to learn more and more.
Mr. DeLong is survived by his wife, Maria Mire DeLong of Summit; one son, Will DeLong and wife Sara of Summit; two daughters, Amanda and husband Jason Carter of McComb, and Karen and husband Justin McKenzie of Summit; and six grandchildren, Laura Beth McKenzie, Lane McKenzie, Aidan Carter, Myles Carter, Colbie DeLong and Campbell DeLong.
Pallbearers will be Justin McKenzie, Aidan Carter, Myles Carter, Jason Carter, Lane McKenzie and Brenan Shaffer. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Williams, Kirby Williams and Campbell DeLong.
If you wish to make a contribution in Mr. DeLong's memory in lieu of flowers, you may make it to the Mississippi College Dyslexia Education and Evaluation Center. Make the check or money order payable to Mississippi College Dyslexia Education and Evaluation Center. In the memo line of your check or money order, please put the words “Account 21262-Maxwell McMahan Fund-in memory of Mr. Billy DeLong.” The check or money order should be mailed to Mississippi College, Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 4005, Clinton, MS 39058. These funds will be used to provide dyslexia evaluations and therapy to children whose families cannot afford these services.
