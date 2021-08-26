Charles Avery Womack of Summit passed away Aug. 24, 2021, while on hospice at Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Central Baptist Church in McComb. Burial will be at Mars Hill Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate with assistance from the Rev. Robert Netterville. Due to the current restrictions, social distancing and masks are requested. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Charles was born and raised in the Mars Hill community and graduated from Mars Hill High School in 1956.
He worked on a pipeline and served in the Army National Guard before returning home to care for his parents. He became a machinist but served in many different capacities for the Illinois Central Railroad, where he retired after over 40 years in McComb.
He began managing timber as a teenager and received the 50-Year Certified Tree Farm Award from the Mississippi Forestry Association in 2012. His family described him as a hard worker who could fix anything. He loved his Lord and dedicated hours to studying the Word.
He was an active member of Central Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Womack and Myra Barkdull Womack.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Glenda Lang Womack: two children, Darren Womack and Angela Womack Chappell: and two grandchildren Samuel Womack and Madison Bryn Chappell.
Pallbearers will be Larry Dickerson, Phil Dunaway, Lynn Gaskin, Pat Gordan, Gerald Lawrence and Bill Moak.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.