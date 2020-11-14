William Bruce Etheridge, 59, native of Amite County and resident of Jasper, Texas, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, in Jasper.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty and continues there 10 a.m. Sunday until services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Bruce Crosby will officiate.
Bruce was a heavy equipment operator most of his life.
He was preceded in death by father, Quincy Etheridge Jr.; and grandparents, Quincy Etheridge Sr. and Nellie Mae Etheridge, and Jim and Rose Hoffpauir.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Anna Cochran Etheridge; stepchildren Brian Kiefer and Steven Cochran; grandchildren, Lily Anna Cochran, Brianna Kiefer, Cassie Kiefer and Brooklyn Nick; daughter-in-law, Becky Kiefer; mother-in-law, Lillie Casey; sister-in-law, Ramona Jones; brothers-in-law, Author Cochran and Mike Cochran; mother, Mona Hoffpauir Etheridge; three sisters, Nell Summers and husband Joe, Laura Artmann and husband Buddy, and Janice Wicker and husband Keith; two brothers, James Q. Etheridge and wife Pat, and Ray Etheridge; numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.
Pallbearers are Jim Etheridge, Matt Summers, Aaron Wicker, Cory Wicker, J.T. Wicker, Seth Powell, Leslie Powell and Buddy Artmann.
Due to COVID-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have one or more of the symptoms, or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.
