Gary Lee Beard, 62, of McComb died Feb. 1, 2020, at Select Medical Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home and will continue noon Friday until services at 2 at Union Primitive Baptist Church. Elder Mickey Myers and Bro. E.J. Didon will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Beard was born Dec. 12, 1957, in Port Sulphur, La., to Von Beard and Joann Young Beard.
He was a member of Union Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Beard was the co-manager of McComb Market and worked for many prior years with Jitney Jungle and other area grocery markets. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed many things; chocolate pie and fudge made the list.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Paula Brown Beard; his brother, Julius Beard; his sisters, Donnis Beard Wallace and Sandra Beard Rachel; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Beard.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Brown Beard of McComb; a son; Derek Beard of Jayess; a daughter, Angela “Angie” Griffin and David of Summit; four grandchildren, Paula Griffin, Jasper Griffin, Riley Beard and Collins Beard; along with numerous other relatives and many special friends.
