With great sadness, the family of Christine T. Spears announces her transition from this life on Oct. 15, 2020, at the age of 75, after a lengthy illness.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Lakeover Memorial Funeral Home, 1525 Beasley Road, Jackson, and continue 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the National Guard armory, 329 Captain Gloster Dr., Gloster. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 3946 Highway 33, Centreville.
Mrs. Spears was born to the late Herbert and Willie Garner Toney on Oct. 1, 1945, in Prentiss. She attended school in Monticello and graduated from McCullough High School. She continued and completed her undergraduate education at Alcorn State University, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and English. She attended graduate school and received a Master’s degree in education from Southern University and A & M College in Baton Rouge. She served as an English teacher with the Amite County School District for the next 40 years before retiring in 2009.
