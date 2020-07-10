Bradley “Brad” Morris also known as “Street Legend,” 51, of McComb died June 30, 2020, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Visitation was 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co. followed by a farewell procession on Summit Street and graveside service at 3 p.m. at Greenwood North Cemetery.
Mr. Morris was born Sept. 20, 1968, in Brookhaven, to Gloria Jackson Morris and the late Johnny Ray “Sonny-Five Dollar Bill” Morris.
He was a graduate of the McComb High School Class of 1986 where he was in the band and played the drums.
He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Johnny Morris; his stepfather, Kenneth Clayton Sr.; and his stepbrother, Kenneth Clayton Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Gloria J. Clayton; his children, Denard S. Wilson, Myleka Smith, LaBradley and TraBradley Morgan, Shankia Turner, Kevante B. Morris, John K. Price and Crystal Armstrong; 10 grandchildren, Nhysis and Ni’Darrius Smith, Jayvion, Javontae, Braedyn, Tra’Bradley Jr., Taylor and Shaniyah Morgan, Adrian Welch and Braxtyn Morris; one devoted sister, Darlene (Michael) Jackson; five brothers, Wendell (Monica) Morris, Jeffery and Timothy Morris, Marvin Anderson and Floyd Butler; two step-sisters, Cassandra (Robert) Stepter and Candace (Samuel) Hudson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and the Summit Street and Burglund community.
