Jack L. Elarton, 90, of Osyka, entered into his eternal resting place on Jan. 11, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
A memorial service is 3 p.m. today at Osyka Veterans Park in Osyka with Bro. Jacob Williams officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Jack was born in Beaumont, Texas, on Dec. 2, 1930, the son of Douglas William Elarton and Cornelia Williams Elarton.
He was a member of Osyka Baptist Church, where he was active in many areas. He attended Southwest Mississippi Community College as an agricultural major and decided he did not want to be a farmer and chose to join the U.S. Navy. He served honorably in the Submarine Service as an engine mechanic and retired in 1971 after 20 years of duty.
Upon moving back to his home state of Mississippi, he taught building trades at South Pike Vocational School until retirement in 1992. He was active in the Osyka Rural Volunteer Fire Department and the Osyka Veterans Park and Museum. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the legacy of his love of God, country and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant grandson, Timothy Albert Williams; and one brother, Dick Elarton.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Elarton of Osyka; two daughters, Dianne Alger and husband Richard, and Linda Williams and husband John; a brother, Doug Elarton and wife Becky; two sisters, Johni Shawver and Fran Beach Kinnison and husband Roger; four grandchildren, Lauren Fountain, Kelly Krezinski and husband Chris, Katy Matte and husband DJ, and David Alger; seven great-grandchildren, Gavin Beasley, Brady Beasley, Grayson Fountain, Rylee Matte, Valerie Matte, Emma Krezinski and Jackson Krezinski; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Osyka Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.