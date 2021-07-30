Pastor Janice Carson Webb, 68 of Tylertown, died July 28, 2021, at Walthall General Hospital in Tylertown.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Sunday at Magee;s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Magee’s Creek School Road, Tylertown, with Rev. Murlon Webb officiating.
Born June 28, 1953, in Walthall County, she was the daughter of the late Bill Carson and the late Bertha Mae Hammond Carson. She was the wife of Mr. Issac Webb.
We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
