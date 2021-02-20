Price Truly Conerly Jr. lived a very full 95 years before passing away Feb. 11, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Capps Funeral Home of Tylertown is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Conerly was an avid golfer, enjoyed swimming and walking, and loved his church, his family and friends.
He served in World War II as a midshipman in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the Navy, he worked at Willis Hardware before running a local oil company. He moved on to work for several years at Universal Wear Parts and owned an accounting business until he retired at the age of 90.
He was a patriarch not only to his family, but also to his church. He taught Sunday school at Tylertown United Methodist Church for more than 40 years and served his church in many positions through his entire life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Conerly; his parents, Price Truly Conerly Sr. and Etha Conerly; daughter, Janet Conerly; granddaughter, Ashley Amanda Dyson; and son-in-law Calvin Dyson.
He is survived by his daughter, Becky Dyson; granddaughter, Natalie Dyson Bement; and great-granddaughters, Ashley Bement and Jessica Bement Cox.
