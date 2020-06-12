Shirley Frank Knight Jones, 90, of McComb died peacefully on June 9, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, followed by graveside services in Pike Memorial Gardens. Dr. David Millican will officiate.
Mrs. Jones was born in Kentwood, La., on March 26, 1930, to James Frank Knight and Edna Mae Sanders Knight. She was a longtime member of South McComb Baptist Church and the Bykota Sunday school class. She worked for 13 years as a nurse for Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, and also for McComb Children’s Clinic for 21 years until her retirement. After retirement, Shirley volunteered as a Pink Lady for more than seven years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her previous husbands, Julian “Dude” Moak, Robert Earl James, Harold Harris and Alney Jones; her sons, Roger Moak and David Moak; a grandson, Kaleb Moak; a brother, James Allen Knight; and a son-in-law, Gerry Bass.
She is survived by a son, Bruce Moak and Annette of Natchez, and a daughter, Brenda Bass of McComb; a brother, Carl Knight and his wife Clovis; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Belle Moak; six grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
