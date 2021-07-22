Bobbie Lewis, 68, of Magnolia died July 18, 2021, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Joy Tabernacle, 900 Pearl River Ave., McComb, with the Rev. George Varnado officiating. Burial will be in New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Magnolia. Please wear a mask.
Mrs. Lewis was born Aug. 11, 1952, in Magnolia.
