Cynthia Hollywood, 62, of McComb, passed away July 25, 2019, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home followed by graveside services at 11:30 in Pike Memorial Gardens. Dr. David Millican will officiate.
Cynthia was born April 23, 1957, in Hot Springs, Ark., to John Merrill and Helen Redmond Merrill.
She loved to travel and always wanted to go. She enjoyed visiting close and faraway locations. She worked for many years for various companies around town doing bookkeeping and accounting.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Clara Stallings and Deborah J. Baltzegar.
She is survived by her spouse, John Rickey Hollywood of McComb; two sons, Allen Moody of McComb and Jonathan Moody (Becky) of Smithdale; stepdaughters, Christina Hollywood Pomes (JC) of Tennessee and Rebekah Hollywood of Louisiana; two brothers, William W. Merill of California and John E. Merrill Jr. of Nevada; a sister, Donna L. Holcomb of Nevada; five grandchildren, Brianna Moody, Alyssa Moody, Noah Moody, Julianne Bordlon and Abbigail Pomes; along with other relatives and friends.
