Ellen Elsie Beatrice “Bea” Greer, 97, of McComb, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 24, 2020. She had been a resident of Camelia Estates for 5 years and was a lifelong resident of McComb.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, a private graveside service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, with Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements and Dr. David Millican officiating.
Bea was known for her love of people and her years of service to her church and community. She was born Oct. 14, 1922, in Lincoln County, the 14th child of James Prentis Dyess and Josephine Ennis Dyess. She was married to Charles Stanford Greer, on May 3, 1941, in Lincoln County. They were married 51 years when he passed away.
She attended Enterprise High School, where she was a point guard on the basketball team and was a beauty. She graduated with honors from Southwest Mississippi Community College in 1969, at age 47. She worked at Vest Shoe Store and taught kindergarten at Erby Newkirk’s. Bea also was a substitute teacher for McComb public schools for 12 years.
She loved the First Baptist Church of McComb, where she taught Sunday School for more than 60 years, as well as Sunbeams, GA’s, YWA’s and Queens in Service. She was also a member of Circle. She had a passion and gift for flower arranging. She fixed the flowers for the church sanctuary and the shut-ins for 35 years.
Bea’s favorite Bible verse was Proverbs 3:5-6. Her favorite song was “I’ll Fly Away” and her favorite saying was one that her pastor emeritus and dear friend, said at the closing of every sermon, “Now may the grace of God, bright like the light when the morning dawneth, gentle as the dew when the eventide falls, be and abide with you today, and tomorrow, and forever more. Amen and Amen.”
Bea was the last living charter member of the McComb Garden Club, where she held many offices and helped obtain the McComb Garden Club Center, as well as start the Edgewood Coronation and Pavilion activities. She was the McComb Garden Club’s first duchess in the Junior Auxiliary Ball, in 1969.
Bea was an honorary member of the Flower Lover’s Club and chaired the first Festival of Flowers. She placed “Best Overall” in her last flower competition at the age of 93. She also was a charter member of the Howdycrat Board and an active member of PTA when her children were school-aged. She was a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority and the Red Hatters.
Bea loved to play bridge and was a member of Nora’s Majors, The Birthday Club, Holiday Bridge, Sweet-16, and Country Club Bridge, where she placed second high at the age of 93.
Mrs. Greer was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stanford Greer; her parents; her beloved grandson, William Frank “Little Bill” Summers Jr.; and great grandchildren Annslee Layton Didon and Levi Stanton Didon.
Bea and Charles had three daughters, Patricia Greer Kelley (Bill, deceased), Sandra Greer Summers (Bill, deceased) and Ava Greer Madison (Joe). She had four living grandchildren, Alexis Kelley Brown (Barry), Charles Richmond “Ric” Summers, Misty Rish, and Jill Madison Didon (Justin); six living great-grandchildren, William Davis Summers, Charlee Summers, Sagan Summers, Clayton Didon, Brynlee Didon and James Decker Didon. Bea self-adopted “The Jones” family, Sue Dennis Jones Nunnery Reeves, Jennifer “Jenni” Jones Schroeder, Jaqueline “Lucky” Jones Blacker, James “Jimbo” Jones, Dennis “Ooper” Jones and spouses. She also claimed Susan Jackson and Tina Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bea’s memory to The Mississippi Children’s Village, 14 Market Ridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS, 39157, or her beloved First Baptist Church in McComb.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.