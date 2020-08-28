Geneva Jackson Lea, 90, of Liberty went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services were 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, Liberty. Williams Mortuary in Brookhaven handled arrangements
