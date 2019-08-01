Peggy Marie Billings, 90, passed away July 19, 2019, at Bridges Cornell Heights in Ithaca, N.Y., after suffering a severe stroke in June 2018.
Visitation is 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, followed by a memorial service at 1. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
