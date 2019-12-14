“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted” — Ecclesiastes 3:1-2
Sis. Erie Jane Ratcliff, 80, of McComb, departed this life Dec. 10, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Monday at Mars Hill Church of God in Christ with Elder Ray Pittman officiating. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sister Erie Jane was born on Dec. 2, 1939, in Pike County to the late Chester Pittman Sr. and the late Hattie Lee Matthews Pittman.
Sister Erie Jane was a member of Mars Hill C.O.G.I.C., where she served as an usher. She loved attending Sunday school and studying the Word of God. She believed and fought a good fight of faith.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Ratcliff Sr.; and daughter, Ena D. Ratcliff.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Yolanda Ratcliff of Jackson; three sons, Samuel (Andrenette) Ratcliff Sr. of Magnolia, Paul (Barbara) Ratcliff Sr. of Summit and Stanley (Anita) Ratcliff Sr. of McComb; two sisters, Clara Smith of Milwaukee and Lelia Anderson of Ruth; three brothers, Eric (Peggy) Pittman Sr. of Summit, Prentiss (Bettye Joe) Pittman Sr. of McComb and Chester (Gloria) Pittman Jr. of Ruth; three aunts, Bettye Grant of Jackson, Erma Matthews of McComb and Lurene Matthews of Tylertown; 11 grandchildren, Tondra Williams, Tiffany Hall and Samuel Ratcliff of Texas, Trezette White and Stanley Ratcliff Jr. of McComb, Lakeshia Winston and Chelsea Watts of Jackson, Latresha Ingram of Southaven, Nerissa Ratcliff and Paul Ratcliff Jr. of Summit and Hubert Lacking Jr. of Chicago; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a special daughter, Teresa Carter of McComb; a special son, Chester Watts of Jackson; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Sister Erie Jane will be truly missed by many, but never forgotten.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.