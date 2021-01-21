Elie Robinson Sr., 88, of Franklinton, La., died Jan. 18, 2021, at his residence.
Walk-thru visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Visitation continues 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Hayes United Methodist Church, 30891 Old Columbia Road, Franklinton, with the Rev. Anice Moses, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Service attendance will be limited according to seating capacity of the church.
Mr. Robinson was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Washington Parish, La. He was the son of the late Henry Robinson Sr., and the late Ersula Causey Robinson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.