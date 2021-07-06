Shellena Payre Scott, 27, of New Orleans, died June 27, 2021, in New Orleans.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co. Pastor Thomas McGhee will officiate, and burial will be in Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Scott was born April 25, 1994, in New Orleans, to Bruce Osby and Lolita Osby. She was a housewife.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lena Payre, Marshall Payre, Charlie Osby and Georgia Osby; one uncle, John Osby; one aunt, Tammy Thomas; two cousins, Bruce Osby and Musheer Thomas.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Keenon Scott; four children, Zachary Payre, Kendrick Scott, Nina Scott and King Scott; her parents, Bruce Osby and Lolita Payre Osby; one sister, Lalita Payre; a brother, Kevin Payre; three aunts, Pamela Thomas, Christine Osby and Ruth Osby; four uncles, Fredrick Osby, Dwight Osby, Oliver Thomas and Charlie Osby; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
