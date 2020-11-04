Suzanne McLain Schram, 75, died Oct. 28, 2020, at her residence in New Orleans following a lengthy illness.
In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated and there was no funeral or memorial service.
Suzy was born in McComb June 14, 1945, to James H. “Buddy” and Sue McLain and grew up in South McComb.
She was a graduate of McComb High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. Following graduation she briefly taught school in New Orleans and also worked in the hospitality industry before marrying businessman Seymour Schram, who predeceased her.
She is survived by a brother, Jim McLain and his wife Katherine of Shreveport, La.
