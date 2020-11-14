Ray Taylor, 71, of McComb, died Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be noon Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until services there at 2 p.m. Dr. David Millican and the Rev. Steve Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Reeves Cemetery.
He was born June 27, 1949, in Hazlehurst, the son of Ray H. Taylor Sr. and Laura Bassel Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was a front end specialist at Day Motors and later taught automotive technology at SouthwestMississippi Community College for 10 years, and then at Copiah-Lincoln Community College for 16 years. He retired in June of 2011.
He also was a certified locksmith and a certified enhanced concealed carry class instructor, a volunteer firefighter with the Friendship Fire Department since its founding and a coach for many years with Summit Dixie Youth Baseball.
His hobbies included gunsmithing, computer tech, deer hunting, fishing and going to auctions. He also served as a deacon of Friendship Baptist Church.
Mr. Taylor served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam received a Bronze Star, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal. Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army Commendation Medal.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his father; father-in-law, the Rev. H. Glen Schilling; and mother-in-law, Juanita Schilling Firmin.
He is survived by his mother; his wife of 48 years, Connie Schilling Taylor of McComb; two sons, Chris Taylor and wife Cate of Summit, and Joey Taylor and wife Christy of McComb; a brother, Claude Edward “Eddie” and wife Peggy Taylor of Hazlehurst; a sister, Diana and husband Larry Banes of Hazlehurst; three grandchildren, Carley Taylor, Caden Ruple and Justice Taylor; five nieces; five nephews; six great-nieces; and seven great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Jackson, Steve Weber, Austin McCullough, Michael Banes, Wes McCullough and Timothy Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Roberts and Billy Joe McCulley.
