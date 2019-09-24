Gary Spring, 68, a resident of McComb and formerly of Smithdale, passed away Sept. 16, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Hartman Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Spring was born April 12, 1951, in Franklin County to Claude Spring and Lorrayne Arnold Spring.
Gary was a member of Ramah Baptist Church in McCall Creek. He served in the National Guard. He worked for many years with IC Railroad in McComb and then for the KCS Railroad out of Vicksburg until his retirement. After retiring, Mr. Spring spent time traveling on Amtrak and restoring his 1969 Jeep.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Spring.
He is survived by his wife; Peggy Spring of McComb; his sons, Kerry Spring and his wife Jessica of Meadville, and Ashton Spring of McComb; his stepsons, Ben Nicholson and his wife Ruth, Bobby Nicholson and Barry Nicholson and his wife Stephanie, all of Summit; his daughters, Kelly Nusbaum and her husband Mark of Meadville and Patricia Spring and her fiance’ Stephen Kimmel of Asheville, N.C.; three sisters, Betty Roberts of Smithdale, Patty Wells of Smithdale and Shirley Meteer and her husband Bobby of Union Church; grandchildren, Chance Nicholson, Destini Klepinger, Jordan Etheridge, Hunter Nicholson, Taylor Nicholson, Barrett Nicholson, Bentley Duncan, Natalie Spring, Sadie Nesbaum, Maisie Kimmell and Lila Spring; along with numerous other relatives and many friends.
