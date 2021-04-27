Lola Marie Weatherly Johnston 82, of Summit, passed away peacefully April 24, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 1 p.m. today at Central Baptist Church until services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Pike Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Robert Netterville and Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Johnston was born April 13, 1939, to the late William Edmond Johnston and Eunice Marie Matthew Weatherly Tarver.
Mrs. Johnston worked for numerous years at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in the business office as an insurance clerk. She was also a longtime member of Central Baptist Church and was devoted to working in the nursery there. She also loved sewing and playing on her tablet. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis L. Johnston; a son, Jeffery Ray Johnston; brothers, Billy William, Glenn Earl, Howard Legune, Harry Edmond, Bobby Allen and James Robert Weatherly; and a sister, Alvinell Weatherly Stevens Ervin.
Survivors include two sons, Van Gerald Johnston and his wife April of Summit and Kirk Lee Johnston and his wife Connie of Tylertown; 12 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Will, Ladd, Ryan, Eric, and Wiley G. Johnston and Stephan Lawrence.
