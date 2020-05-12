Master Sgt. Shane Eric Steele, 41, of Camden, S.C., passed away May 7, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, S.C.
There will be a private family graveside service at Tangipahoa Cemetery in Summit. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Shane was born Nov. 1, 1978, in Corry, Pa., to Joel and Sharon Skalos Steele .
Shane was a master sargent in the U.S. Air Force and was of the Catholic faith. He was a beloved son and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Survivors are his father Joel Steele (Laurel) and his mother Sharon Steele; a sister, Corinna Burton; a step-brother, Jon Swart (Amy); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog, Phooey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.