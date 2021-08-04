Shirley Jean Wells-Lane, 77, died July 31, 2021, in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at West Jerusalem Baptist Church, Liberty. Burial will be in Cotton Cemetery, Jerusalem Road, Liberty. Miller & Daughter Mortuary of Zachary, La., is handling arrangements.
Ms. Wells-Lane was born Feb. 28, 1944.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.